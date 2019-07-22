Fire in northwest Lawton investigated as arson

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a possible arson on the northwest side of the city. Valerie Ballor was in the home in the 1400 block of Columbia when she says a truck pulled up.
“There was a guy standing outside with a hoodie on, staring at the back house," said Ballor. "I asked my friend if she knew who it was. She went to look and she said no. She opened the door to run after them, but they started to pull off.”
Moment later, Ballor said she heard bombs going off. She didn’t know anything was happening until her mom’s friend saw what was happening, yelling from outside.
“She was like, 'Oh God, oh God!” I came out and it was all in flames," said Ballor. “If she hadn’t come out, I would have still been in there laying down.”
Deputy Michael Wright with the Lawton Fire Marshal’s Office says this is being investigated as arson.
“Shortly after the fire was reported, there was a report of a vehicle description - a four door pickup truck and a potential suspect," said Deputy Wright. "A vehicle matching that description was stopped and we’re working to determine to see if that person had any connection to the fire.”
Ballor, still reeling, wondering who would do this to her family.
“How could you have no soul?," she said. “They were trying to kill us.”
The person responsible for the crime will be charged with first degree arson. If you have information on the crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.
