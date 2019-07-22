First Alert 7 Forecast: lots of sun this week, lower humidity, and cooler temperatures

Wednesday will be a perfect day with sunshine, highs near 90, and morning lows around 60. Some locations may drop into the 50s! Temperatures will start to heat up slowly from Thursday into early next week. Highs will be in the low 90s Thursday & Friday and mid to upper 90s this weekend. South winds will also start to increase, bringing in a bit more humidity. Rain chances are not expected this week but we will watch for a weak disturbance by early next week that may bring low chances.