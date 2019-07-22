First Alert 7 Forecast: lots of sun this week, lower humidity, and cooler temperatures

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A quiet but cooler pattern will develop this week.
Skies will continue to clear out this evening and northeast winds will become light. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s by 9PM and overnight lows will drop to the mid 60s. Much drier air will move in tomorrow and we can expect sunny skies. Temperatures will rise to the low 80s by noon and highs will top out around 88.
Wednesday will be a perfect day with sunshine, highs near 90, and morning lows around 60. Some locations may drop into the 50s! Temperatures will start to heat up slowly from Thursday into early next week. Highs will be in the low 90s Thursday & Friday and mid to upper 90s this weekend. South winds will also start to increase, bringing in a bit more humidity. Rain chances are not expected this week but we will watch for a weak disturbance by early next week that may bring low chances.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.