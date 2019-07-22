There is a cold front moving through Texoma this morning. This front is capable of producing a few isolated rain showers, but most should expect to stay dry. Behind the front are winds out of the northeast, which will move cooler air into Texoma. Highs today will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Drier air is moving in behind the front as well, so nice and pleasant conditions will stick with us through the rest of the week.