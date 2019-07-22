LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
There is a cold front moving through Texoma this morning. This front is capable of producing a few isolated rain showers, but most should expect to stay dry. Behind the front are winds out of the northeast, which will move cooler air into Texoma. Highs today will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Drier air is moving in behind the front as well, so nice and pleasant conditions will stick with us through the rest of the week.
Tomorrow and Wednesday will be two awesome days with highs around 90 degrees and plenty of sunshine. Dewpoints will be in the 50s so expect non-humid conditions. Winds will still be out of the northeast tomorrow, but then begin to turn to the east southeast Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday temperatures will begin to warm back into the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures both days will be in the mid 60s. We will stay on a warming trend as we head into the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday the dry weather sticks around with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Low humidity is in store for this weekend as well. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20mph.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
