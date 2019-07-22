Girl recovering from lawn mower accident

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A 4-year-old girl is recovering after an accident involving a lawn mower.
Just before 9pm Sunday night, emergency medical services were dispatched to the Love’s Travel Stop on state highway 49 to meet up with a victim who had injuries to her foot.
According to scanner traffic, the girl had a toe amputated by a lawn mower at another location.
The girl was driven to the gas station where they met up with emergency responders.
At one point they were requesting survival flight to take the girl to OU Children’s Hospital.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.