St. Mary’s Catholic School holds disc golf fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -St. Mary’s Catholic School partnered with Lawton’s Disc Golf Club to host a scholarship fundraiser.
You could even see 7News’ own First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Dipirro out having some fun in the sun. St. Mary’s is a non-profit school. They have many students in need of scholarships each year, so they hosted their first ever disc golf tournament to help their students.
Vice President of Lawton’s Disc Golf Club said this is a great partnership and hopes that it continues to build year after year.
“Thank for St. Mary’s for giving disc golf a chance to help them out, and to reach out and do something new in the community. Parks and Rec really came together and put this together quick, the course, so the fact that people are coming out and trying to do something good in Lawton, with something new in the park is great,” said Matthew Berberea.
He said anyone wanting to find information on disc golf can visit their Facebook page, Lawton Oklahoma Disc Golf.
