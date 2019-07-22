5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery return home

By Rebekah Fountain | July 22, 2019 at 2:47 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 2:47 AM

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - It was a busy weekend at Fort Sill as soldiers from two different deployments have returned to the base.

Sunday night The 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artilley had a redeployment ceremony in the Rinehart Fitness Center.

The unit returned home after nine months in the Central Command Area of Responsibility.

One unique aspect of the 5-5th ADA deployment was that soldiers in headquarters, Headquarters Battery and C Battery all transitioned from their normal duties as headquarters staff and Avenger crew members to learn the Counter Rocket Artillery Mortar or C-Ram system.

