5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery return home

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - It was a busy weekend at Fort Sill as soldiers from two different deployments have returned to the base.
Sunday night The 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artilley had a redeployment ceremony in the Rinehart Fitness Center.
The unit returned home after nine months in the Central Command Area of Responsibility.
One unique aspect of the 5-5th ADA deployment was that soldiers in headquarters, Headquarters Battery and C Battery all transitioned from their normal duties as headquarters staff and Avenger crew members to learn the Counter Rocket Artillery Mortar or C-Ram system.
