Comanche Nation recycle trailer travels around SWOK communities

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A recycling trailer is making stops in several southwest Oklahoma towns. It is an effort by the Comanche Nation Office of Environmental Programs to help clean up the communities.
The program’s goal is to make recycling more accessible. Each week the trailer will rotate out to different communities where people can drop off their recyclable items.
The program started a few months ago after the Comanche Nation Office of Environmental Programs noticed individuals coming by to drop off their recycled items, but were traveling a long way to do so.
“We’ve had tribal members come out from Walters and south of Walters just to give us a couple of bags of plastic," said Tito Lindsey, recycle technician at the Comanche Nation Office of Environmental Programs. "Any way to help out the tribal members is what our focus was on, but we never thought it would blow up to helping out an entire community.”
There are five different locations the trailer stops at: Walters, Elgin, Apache, Lawton, and the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex. It stays at each location for about a week, then goes to its next stop.
“The main goal is to make it more efficient for not only our tribal members but for the community as well,” said Lindsey.
Lindsey proposed the idea to the elders, who gladly gave their permission to move forward.
“It feels good to actually see our young people want to be more involved and have a voice,” said Lynn Schonchin Jr, acting director at the Comanche Nation Office of Environmental Programs.
Schonchin said he hopes this traveling trailer will not only be more accessible to people in different communities, but also that it will encourage them to recycle.
“A lot of tribal people say, ‘well, we’ve got to take care of our mother earth.’ Yeah, we do," said Schonchin. "But it’s not just us, it’s everybody. We’ve got to do what we can to try to reverse some of the damage or try to take care of our resources. The more that we can recycle, the less natural resources have to be harvested to make the materials we use.”
The recycle trailer makes stops at the following locations:
Walters - Community Building Parking Lot
Elgin - Under the Water Tower
Apache - Community Building Parking Lot
Lawton - Fitness Center Parking Lot
Complex - Wachataker Hall Parking Lot
