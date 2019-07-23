Crews fight fire at Republic Paperboard Company in west Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Department says an estimated 200-300 cardboard bales burned late Monday afternoon at Republic Paperboard Company.
The flames were reported around 4:30 on the south end of the west Lawton plant.
LFD says more than 15 firefighters were able to get the fire under control and eventually put it out with help from Republic's fire crew.
They were on the scene for about four hours and say Monday’s north winds helped keep the fire from spreading.
