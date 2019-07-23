Escaped inmate serving time for crimes in Stephens Co. back in custody

CLEVELAND CO., Okla. (TNN) - We have an update from our last Fugitive Friday.
An escaped inmate serving time for crimes committed in Stephens County is now back in custody.
Authorities say 29-year-old Christopher Coffey escaped earlier this month from a facility in Oklahoma City.
They say he never returned to the Corrections Center after leaving with a group of inmates for church.
Monday deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriffs Office were able to find and arrest Coffey.
He was serving a 10-year-sentence for vehicle theft and assault and battery.
According to the Department of Corrections, Coffey could now face additional charges.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.