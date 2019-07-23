Escaped inmate serving time for crimes in Stephens Co. back in custody

Escaped inmate serving time for crimes in Stephens Co. back in custody
July 22, 2019 at 9:17 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 9:17 PM

CLEVELAND CO., Okla. (TNN) - We have an update from our last Fugitive Friday.

An escaped inmate serving time for crimes committed in Stephens County is now back in custody.

Authorities say 29-year-old Christopher Coffey escaped earlier this month from a facility in Oklahoma City.

They say he never returned to the Corrections Center after leaving with a group of inmates for church.

Monday deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriffs Office were able to find and arrest Coffey.

He was serving a 10-year-sentence for vehicle theft and assault and battery.

According to the Department of Corrections, Coffey could now face additional charges.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.