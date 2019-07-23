First Alert 7 Forecast: the humidity will stay low but temperatures will heat up by late week

Thursday and Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and a southeast breeze. Highs will warm up into the low 90s and lows will drop into the 60s. Stronger south winds will return from Friday into next week, resulting in hotter temperatures in the upper 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny this weekend but then turn partly cloudy on Monday as a weak disturbance moves through Texoma. For now, we will keep the forecast dry but a few showers may be possible on Monday. Highs are expected to be near average next week, ranging from the upper 90s to around 100.