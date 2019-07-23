LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It will be a cool start to your morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15mph this morning making conditions a little breezy. As we move into the afternoon hours dewpoints will drop off into the 40s and 50s. This, mixed with actual temperatures in the upper 80s will make conditions very pleasant. Lots of sunshine is on the way for this afternoon.
Tomorrow will be very similar, except temperatures will be a little warmer with most places around 90 degrees. Low humidity and lots of sunshine are expected for your Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday and Friday temperatures will begin to warm into the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Dewpoints will still be in the 50s, so conditions will be nice and non-humid.
Saturday and Sunday average July temperatures will return with most places in the upper 90s. A little moisture will return, but humidity is still expected to be on the lower side. It will be a nice and warm summer weekend to be out and about. We are keeping an eye on a front that looks to move through Monday night into Tuesday. This could end up providing us with a few rain showers, but chances remain very low at this point.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.