Man on dirt bike leads LPD on chase
LPD says it started when Steven Julian ran a stop sign on the bike, which was not street legal.
July 22, 2019 at 9:12 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 9:12 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say a man on a dirt bike led an officer on a chase before crashing Monday afternoon.

LPD says it started around 3:00 when Steven Julian ran a stop sign on the bike, which was not street legal.

The officer says Julian sped off and eventually crashed at Southwest 4th and Park Avenue.

Julian was treated for a leg injury and then taken to jail.

He was booked on several complaints, including eluding and reckless driving.

