Man on dirt bike leads LPD on chase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say a man on a dirt bike led an officer on a chase before crashing Monday afternoon.
LPD says it started around 3:00 when Steven Julian ran a stop sign on the bike, which was not street legal.
The officer says Julian sped off and eventually crashed at Southwest 4th and Park Avenue.
Julian was treated for a leg injury and then taken to jail.
He was booked on several complaints, including eluding and reckless driving.
