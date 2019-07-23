Marijuana ice cream facility calls Lawton home

"We spend as much money as we need to to make the type of ice cream that you probably experienced when you were a child. The ice cream truck would go by, you’d hear the bell, you’d run out there and you’d grab yourself an ice cream bar that was made by someone who was actually taking base ingredients and making ice cream. In our modern age that has now turned into emulsifiers and fillers and other things that create the illusion of what ice cream was,” Fischer said.