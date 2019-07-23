Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association considers renewing branding fee

OKLAHOMA (TNN) - The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association is considering increasing the brand registration fee and renewal for Oklahoma ranchers.
The fee would bump up $20 to $40 in 2020.
It's been more than 20 years since the fee was modified.
OCA President Mike Weeks says the increase would be within a comparison of surrounding states and a reasonable fee for registering brands in Oklahoma.
The board will consider the increase at an OCA Board of Directors meeting on August 24.
If you’d like to submit comments on the proposal visit okcattlemen.org.
