UPDATE: Crews monitoring after fire at Velma salvage yard

VELMA, Okla. (TNN) - We’re learning more about a fire that resulted in explosions in Velma over the weekend.
Monday, crews were out monitoring the area near a scrap yard where it happened.
That happened Saturday afternoon around 1.
Crews said it started as a magnesium fire that then spread to grass and ended up burning around 10 acres.
Crews from Velma, Loco, Ratliff City, Oakridge and Empire as well as Velma police and the Stephens County Sheriff's Office responded to the blaze.
No one was hurt.
