Woman arrested for bringing contraband into Lawton Correctional Facility

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A woman is behind bars, accused of bringing contraband into the Lawton Correctional Facility.
According to a police report, that happened when Kimberly Henry went to visit an inmate.
Jailers said she tried to pass something to that inmate who then put it in his pants.
According to the report, Henry admitted to giving him two packages, but said she didn't know what was in them.
It's not clear what she's accused of bringing in.
She was booked in the Lawton City Jail for bringing contraband into a jail.
