Suspect accused of shooting Henderson County deputy now in custody

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Law enforcement has located and captured a suspect accused of shooting a Henderson County deputy early Wednesday morning.
According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, 39-year-old Jeremy Brian Cook has been apprehended. He was wanted for attempted capital murder of a public officer in connection to altercation that occurred in the Berryville area of Henderson County.
The altercation began with a car chase at about 3:14 a.m. on Wednesday after Cook failed to stop for a deputy. According to DPS, Cook fled from the deputy on a motorcycle near County Road 4117. Hillhouse reported shots were exchanged during an altercation after the chase ended.
The unidentified deputy was shot at least once in their bulletproof vest. The deputy was treated and released from a Tyler hospital, Hillhouse said.
It is not known if Cook was hit during the exchange, according to Hillhouse.
There was an active search for Cook involving the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, officers from Coffee City Police, Frankston Police, a U.S. Marshals task force, the Texas Rangers, and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
DPS released the following statement during the manhunt, asking for the public’s help in finding Cook:
At the request of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's assistance with locating a suspect in an attempted capital murder of a police officer.
At approximately 3:14 a.m., a Henderson County Deputy Sheriff attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the Berryville area of Henderson County. The motorcycle operator chose to evade the deputy and fled in the area of county road 4117. During the incident, the motorcyclist shot at the deputy striking him. The deputy was transported to a Tyler area hospital, treated and released due to a bullet proof vest.
The suspect, Jeremy Brian Cook, 39, from Grand Prairie, is at large and may be driving a pewter/gold/silver, 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with Texas license plate BR7-1002. The pickup was reported stolen from the Berryville area. The truck has tinted windows and has two white stickers on the back-depicting deer; a doe and a buck.
Mr. Cook is to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to approach or apprehend this individual. Call police immediately.
