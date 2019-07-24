City Council approves agreement between Lawton Public Schools and the City Transit Trust

By Kyle Payne | July 23, 2019 at 10:16 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 10:16 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City Council unanimously approved a new agreement between Lawton Public Schools and the City Transit Trust.

It will allow LPS students grades 6-12, and LPS staff to ride LATS city buses for free, even when school is not in session.

LPS will pay a 70-thousand dollar lump sum for the service.

All riders need is an LPS ID card.

During a presentation, one Transit Trust staff member said this program has been a major success, and that's shown through rider increase.

Since the program's inception in 2017, student riders have increased from four-thousand to almost 55-hundred and staff has increased from less than 40, to more than 700 per month.

LATS said another reason the program has been a success is by teaching students how to utilize public transit at an early age.

LATS will also use 34-thousand dollars from the capital reserve fund to pay for a new engine, after one broke down July 1st.

