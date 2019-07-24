City Council tables decision on Change Order for Public Safety Facility

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - City Council members tabled a decision on the 11th Change Order request for the new Public Safety Facility.
It would add 12 calendar days, and an additional 20-thousand dollars to the contingency fund.
Many city councilors spoke against this change order, stating the city shouldn't have to pay for mistakes made by the architect in the design.
Some of the items included adding locks on doors in the jail, which weren’t there before, and creating easier access to sewer clean up at the facility, which was left off the original design plan.
“We paid you millions to design this building. Why in the world do we keep coming back, some of the stuff I can understand, that maybe we changed and went in another direction, but we didn’t do all of this on our own. I’m tired of them walking away Scott free and us left holding the fact,” said Councilman Jay Burk.
“It’s simply the fault of architects that didn’t do their job, and at some point we need to see about getting some of this money back," said Councilman Randy Warren.
The council plans on bringing this item back at the next council meeting, but will request the Public Safety Facility architect be present, and explain some of the issues in construction.
