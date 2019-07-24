Fire destroys east Lawton mobile home

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Marshal's office is investigating a house fire which happened early on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire happened just after 1 p.m. at Golden Rule Estates on the east side of Lawton.
According to the fire marshal on scene, the mobile home was vacant at the time of the fire and no utilities were connected. He said it does not appear to be intentional at this time but the department is investigating.
The home is considered a total loss and there were no reports of injuries.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.