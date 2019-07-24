First Alert 7 Forecast: temperatures heating up and winds increasing into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Sunny skies and a warming trend will be the theme into the weekend.
Clear and nice tonight with temperatures in the low 80s by 9PM and lows near 63. Sunny skies tomorrow with winds picking up a bit out of the southeast. Temperatures in the low 80s by noon and highs in the low 90s. Copy and paste on Friday with sunshine and highs in the low 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Stronger south winds will develop this weekend, leading to higher wildfire danger. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the 60s to 70s under mostly sunny skies. A weak disturbance will bring in more clouds on Monday but rain chances are low. Next week will be hot with daily highs in the upper 90s to near 100 and lows in the 70s.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
