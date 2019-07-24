LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
As you head out the door to start your day temperatures will be a little chilly with most places in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The sunshine will be out in full today, and humidity will be low. It will be a great afternoon to be outside.
Overnight lows Thursday morning will be in the lower 60s. We will sit a little warmer throughout Texoma Thursday afternoon with most places in the lower 90s. Lots of sunshine will stick around along with low dewpoints.
Friday will be another beautiful day with temperatures in the lower 90s and lots of sunshine. If you have any plans for Friday night expect clear and quiet conditions with low humidity.
Saturday and Sunday dewpoints will jump back into the mid to upper 60s with actual temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. It will be a little muggy, but still an overall nice weekend with lots of sunshine.
Monday and Tuesday next week temperatures will still be in the upper 90s. We are tracking a frontal boundary that could impact Texoma Monday evening into Tuesday morning. If this front remains on a consistent track a few isolated showers could be possible Monday evening.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.