Frederick woman sentenced for abandoning three dogs in cages

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Frederick woman charged with abandoning three dogs in cages last year has been sentenced.
35-year-old Stacy Hankins entered a guilty plea to a cruelty to animals charge.
In October 2018, she and her mother left the animals in cages outside of Indiahoma.
Two of the dogs were dead when authorities found them, and the third had to be put down due to its injuries.
Hankins was sentenced to a 5-year suspended sentence, meaning she will serve no prison time.
She will also be under 2-years of Department of Corrections supervision, during which she must maintain a full-time student or employee status.
Hankins’ mother entered a blind guilty plea in April and is set to be sentenced this week.
