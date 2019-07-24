Grand National Horse Association hosts Play Day finals in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Grand National Horse Association is back in Lawton for their Play Day finals competition.
More than 170 riders have qualified for the event after moving on from their respective districts.
Competitors from ages 5 to 80 are in town for 8 different events including poles, pylon, barrel racing, and flag racing.
The President of the GNHA and says everyone is invited to come out and watch.
“We encourage people to come out here if they wanna see horses, somethign other than a typical rodeo, this is all about the riders, how well they are and how well they trained their horses throughout the years," says GNHA president Joe Kemna.
The event wraps up Saturday evening with a banquet and awards ceremony from GNHA members, but competition starts every morning at 8:00 for the rest of the week at the Great Plains Coliseum.
