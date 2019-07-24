Inmates at Comanche Co. Detention Center facing assault charges

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A trio of inmates being held at the Comanche County Detention Center are facing additional charges after assaulting a fourth.
Authorities say Anthony Charcoal, Mark Mohow and Trevor Toppah all attacked a fourth inmate earlier this month.
They say the men repeatedly punched him in the face and chest.
All three, each held for different reasons, are now charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and battery and a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit assault and battery.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.