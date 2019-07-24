Lawton city attorney placed on leave

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton’s City Attorney has been placed on administrative leave with pay.
City Council members made the announcement about Frank Jensen after more than two hours of private discussion in executive session Tuesday night.
The council eliminated the other two items from executive session to solely focus on a personnel investigation into Jensen that has kept him away from recent council meetings.
Members did not release any information on the investigation but said Jensen will no longer be active within the city staff for the foreseeable future.
