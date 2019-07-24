Lawton man indicted by federal grand jury on child porn charges

The initial complaint charges that Heath made contact with a Craigslist ad run by the Sheppard Air Force Base Office of Special investigations on March 10, 2019. The ad was titled “Daughter and I looking for new friends (wichita falls).” Heath allegedly, almost immediately, asked for pictures of the ad owners 12 and 7 year old girls along with inquiring about having sex with the 12-year-old. Heath allegedly offered to pay to have sex with the girl in an exchange on March 11.