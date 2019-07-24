Lawton man indicted by federal grand jury on child porn charges

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man is facing federal charges after allegedly possessing child pornography and attempting to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.
According to federal court records, Jonathan Heath was arrested on a complaint of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of Children and Advertising Child Pornography in late June. Last week, a federal grand jury issued a five count indictment on Heath.
The initial complaint charges that Heath made contact with a Craigslist ad run by the Sheppard Air Force Base Office of Special investigations on March 10, 2019. The ad was titled “Daughter and I looking for new friends (wichita falls).” Heath allegedly, almost immediately, asked for pictures of the ad owners 12 and 7 year old girls along with inquiring about having sex with the 12-year-old. Heath allegedly offered to pay to have sex with the girl in an exchange on March 11.
On March 18, an FBI Online Undercover Employee took over communications and Heath reportedly asked the agent about bringing the girls to his house in Lawton for him to have sex with. Agents say Heath made multiple comments about bringing the young girls to his home in the 1200 block of SW 26th Street in Lawton for sex.
Later on in the communications, Heath allegedly told the undercover agent that he had over 100 gigabytes of child pornography and sent some of the photos and videos to the agents.
The FBI formally opened a case out of the Dallas Division’s Wichita Falls Resident Agency on April 3.
Throughout the three-plus months of investigating, Heath sent the undercover agents approximately 100 child pornography related pictures and videos.
On June 26 authorities served a Federal Search Warrant on Heath’s home where they found child porn on at least four of his personally owned electronic devices. Heath also allegedly admitted to agents at the scene that he owned the video and pictures along with confirming his conversations with the undercover agents.
Heath has been indicted on charges including: two counts of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Receipt of Child Pornography and Attempted Coercion and Enticement. He is being held in federal custody until his next court hearing which is scheduled for July 31.
