Lawton moving forward with performance management study

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The city is moving forward with a performance management study after a discussion between Mayor Stan Booker, City Manager Michael Cleghorn and City Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins.
The study will cost $142,000, and because this wasn’t included in the city’s budget, Mayor Booker, along with Cleghorn and Hankins will search for funding from grants or private donations.
The study will look at the entire city staff, and determine whether or not the city is being as efficient as possible.
Mayor Stan Booker says he’s been preaching efficiency since his mayoral campaign, and this study will help determine if the city is maximizing its personnel.
The study will determine whether or not the city is properly staffed, and if the staff needs to be allocated in different areas of city government.
City Manager Micahel Cleghorn said he’s excited the city will undergo this study, because it gives everyone a chance to review their performance, and see if they are a right fit for their current position, or if their talents would be better utilized in another department.
“How do we look at the city from a holistic point of view, and determine where we are compared to other entities. The only way you can do that is through a performance management study. It’s a good thing, it will help us line our strategic goals, it will drive employee engagement and encourage performance conversation,” said Cleghorn.
Once the city determines where the funding will come from, Cleghorn said the study will take 22 weeks to complete.
