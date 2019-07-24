Man charged with manslaughter for April crash arrested

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man charged in an April crash that put his car through a home and led to his wife’s death has been arrested.
43-year-old Stoney Snider is charged with first degree manslaughter.
Police say he was driving along 45th street when he had a seizure which caused him to slam into two cars, go off the road and crash into a home.
That crash critically injured his wife, who died from her injuries late last month.
Police say Snider's license was suspended at the time of the crash. They say he also told officers he knew he should not have been driving due to the seizures.
He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.
