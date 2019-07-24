Medical clinic opens in downtown Cache

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A medical clinic is officially open in downtown Cache.
Lawton Community Health Center Cache Clinic is officially open for business, but for the time being they are only open two days each week, Mondays and Fridays. But that's just while everyone gets settled in, once we hit the end of August, they will be open five days a week for everyone in the Cache area.
Sean McAvoy with the Lawton Community Health Center said he believes Cache is the perfect place for their new medical clinic.
"Cache is a growing community. There’s lots of people that live in Cache, go to school in Cache, so that’s a great opportunity to serve those people closer to home. Primary care is always best when it’s close to home,” McAvoy said.
The doors are finally open and they’re ready to see patients, which the community is extremely excited about.
"If you’re a parent and you are working in Lawton and your kid gets sick. So now you leave your work and you come to cache, you pick your kid up, you take your kid back to Lawton, you have just lost a whole day’s work or a good portion of your days’ work just transporting your kid back and forth to seek medical care. Whereas now, we will have medical care here. They’re going to have sports physicals here, they’re going to have a program in the school, it will be wonderful,” said Beverly Martine with the Cache Economic Development Authority.
The land the building sits on was donated by a Cache resident and the clinic itself was built with funds from the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority. If you’d like to see a doctor, they ask you call and make an appointment, but McAvoy said generally they will be able to make a same-day appointment for pretty much any issue.
"It’s family practice, we’ll see adults, babies, kids, older adults, well women exams, if you’ve got cold, the flu, if you’ve got diabetes, blood pressure, headache, bug bites. It’s a little bit of everything. Especially when you’re in rural medicine, what you really want to do is be available for the community, so we’ll see everything that comes in the door,” McAvoy said.
If you’d like to make an appointment, you can do so by calling (580) 699 – 7361.
