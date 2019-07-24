Medical clinic opens in downtown Cache

"If you’re a parent and you are working in Lawton and your kid gets sick. So now you leave your work and you come to cache, you pick your kid up, you take your kid back to Lawton, you have just lost a whole day’s work or a good portion of your days’ work just transporting your kid back and forth to seek medical care. Whereas now, we will have medical care here. They’re going to have sports physicals here, they’re going to have a program in the school, it will be wonderful,” said Beverly Martine with the Cache Economic Development Authority.