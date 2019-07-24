Middle school students attend Engineering Academy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Middle school students are getting the chance this week to learn all about engineering and applied mathematics through a summer camp this week.
The one-week science academy was sponsored by the Cotton Electric Foundation, NASA, the Charles Paige endowed chair and Cameron University.
There, middle school girls are learning all about aerospace and will spend time designing their own airplanes and rockets.
The camp director spoke to 7News about why this week-long event is so important.
“The future of our country really depends on having a scientific workforce. I think it’s important that we start with young women right now to give them the confidence that they can do anything they want to do," says Dr. Ann Nalley, Professor of Chemistry at Cameron University.
Tuesday, students made water bottle rockets powered by baking soda and vinegar.
Wednesday, they’ll start building rockets for a flight demonstration on Friday and on Thursday, they’ll visit the Oklahoma Science Museum and Frontier City in Oklahoma City.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.