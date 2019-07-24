Public Safety Facility may have another change order made

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Another change order has been requested on construction of Lawton’s new Public Safety Facility that could push back opening of the building, and force project managers to dip deeper into a contingency fund designed to pay for unforeseen things that come up during construction.
Last night, the city council tabled discussion on this latest change order, the 11th so far on the project, until they can hear from the architect.
When ground was broken for the new Public Safety Facility back in October of 2017, it was expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months.
Since then, the Lawton City Council has approved adding 157 days to the project. If the latest change order is approved, doing that work will add 12 additional days to construction.
“The contractor agrees they need to be done, the city agrees they need to be done, I believe the city council believe they need to be done, so not to delay the project, these change orders are brought forward periodically to get approval so we can continue on with the project and get these things included," said Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley.
Some of the new changes requested include the addition of window lintels, and sewer clean outs, increasing the size of the water line for the fire protection system, and changing the hardware on certain door handles.
Councilman, Randy Warren said the architect was chosen based on having built these types of buildings before.
“Some of these things that we ran into and are continuing to run into shouldn’t have been a problem, luckily we saved some money in some areas, of course that means some things weren’t done the way we wanted because we had to save money. We want to try to make sure the citizens get what they paid for and not have to pay extra," said Warren.
The council has requested the architect be present at next month’s meeting to explain some of the issues in construction.
“I think it’s important for them to understand that there’s some displeasure on our part about the way these have been handled, and some of these issues, but they should know upfront that we are looking at each individual lined item and we’re going to figure out why that’s the way it is," said Warren.
There have been over $600,000 worth of changes made to the building already, some of that will be paid from a contingency fund included in the construction contract.
Hadley said if there are any errors or omissions, those are usually handled at the end of the project. If the 11th change order is approved, it will add an additional $20,000 to the contingency fund.
The city expects to have the facility completed in Spring of 2020.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.