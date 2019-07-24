Senator Jim Inhofe says Fort Sill Plans put on hold

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Senator Jim Inhofe says that 1,600 migrant children expected to be housed at Fort Sill will not be crossing into Oklahoma anytime soon.
According to Senator Inhofe, the plans have been put on hold and he doesn’t know when or if Fort Sill will house the migrant group.
"We have set it up so it won't be using any military funds, it's going to be done entirely outside of that and it won't be using any military personnel", said Inhofe.
This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
