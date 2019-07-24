Wanted man last seen in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

Charles Curtiss Blunt is wanted for forgery in Arkansas.

According to a Facebook post from the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, Blunt was last seen at Central Mall in Lawton on Sunday, July 21. He is believed to still be in Oklahoma.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Charles Blunt then contact the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department at 580-353-4280 or email us crimetips@sheriffcomanche.com.

