Welcome to the ‘Modern Medieval’ period, we’re storming things again

What shall we storm today?

Welcome to the ‘Modern Medieval’ period, we’re storming things again
It started with a mock plan to raid Area 51 and has multiplied into calls to storm everything from The Vatican to Loch Ness. (Source: Pexels)
By Ed Payne | July 24, 2019 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 4:24 PM

(Gray News) – This whole storming thing is getting out of hand.

It started with a mock plan to raid Area 51 and has multiplied into calls to storm everything from The Vatican to Loch Ness.

When millions of Facebook users signed up for or said they were interested in “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us," the floodgates opened.

Now there’s pretty much a storming event for every itch:

Don’t see something that interests you?

You can always create your own.

There are still plenty of things to storm, maybe even a few castles.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.