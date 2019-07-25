Altus sidewalk project placed on hold

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A sidewalk project in Altus was placed on hold Wednesday.
We told you about it last week when the city council voted to put in a stretch of sidewalk just East of City Hall.
The owner of a wrecker business spoke out against the plan, because he said it would eliminate parking in the area.
Work on the sidewalk started last week, but Wednesday the city council halted it in an effort to come up with a new design, that would also include parking spaces.
We’ll bring you updates as the story develops.
