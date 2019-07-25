First Alert 7 Forecast: stronger south winds and hotter temperatures heading into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A hot, dry pattern will develop into next week.
The latest drought monitor shows level 1 “abnormally dry” conditions returning to Texoma, particularly around Comanche and Tillman counties, as well as in a few western counties. Rain chances look very low over the next 1-2 weeks.
Skies will be clear this evening and southeast winds will become light after sunset. Temperatures will fall to the low 80s by 9PM and overnight lows will drop to the low to mid 60s. Mostly sunny tomorrow and very similar to today as highs top out in the low to mid 90s. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph.
Seasonably hot and breezy this weekend. Sunday will feature the strongest south winds, gusting to 25 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday as humidity increases. Fire danger will be elevated to high this weekend.
Next week, a weak disturbance will pass through on Monday, bringing a few clouds but little chance of rain. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Temperatures will heat up even more by the middle of next week and may top out around 100-102 Wednesday into Thursday.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
