LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It will be another cool morning all throughout Texoma with most places in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will warm up quick due to all the sunshine and winds out of the south at 5-15mph. Humidity will also be low again today so make sure to get out and enjoy the pleasant weather. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 90s.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will drop into the mid 60s. More sunshine and lower humidity will be around as well, but afternoon highs will start to increase into the mid 90s.
This weekend will be nice and warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be on the rise, especially on Sunday. Dewpoints Saturday will be in the lower 60s and Sunday the mid 60s.
Monday and Tuesday the hot summer temperatures will stay in the upper 90s. The frontal boundary that looked like it would impact Texoma earlier in the week is showing signs of staying north. Right now there is overall lower confidence in seeing any precipitation here in Texoma.
Wednesday through August 7th, very hot and dry weather will move into Texoma. Temperatures well into the triple digits seem likely as we hit the first week of August.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
