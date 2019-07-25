The ‘fist bump’ you’ll never forget

The toddler knows he has a buddy

The ‘fist bump’ you’ll never forget
Little Joseph Tidd and Orlando Pride soccer player Carson Pickett are both missing they left forearms and clearly have a connection. (Source: Colleen Tidd/tiddbit_outta_hand/Instagram)
By Ed Payne | July 25, 2019 at 6:03 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 6:08 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Little Joseph Tidd and Orlando Pride soccer player Carson Pickett have a special connection and they love each for it.

Both are missing their left forearms and a recent Instagram post by the 1-year-old’s parents captures a special moment when Joseph and Pickett ‘fist bumped’ at Exploria Stadium, where the Pride play.

“I love fist bumping her,” last month’s post by his parents said. “If you can’t tell she makes me smile, double chin and all!”

The post calls Pickett a role model for the toddler.

A video posted by the family shows the two meeting in April.

Joseph and Pickett playfully touch each other’s arms and pull their sleeves over them.

“Her Dad said to me that one thing that was never allowed in the home were the words ‘I cant,’” the post said. “Carson is an amazingly beautiful woman who stands as a shining example for our children.”

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday we had the chance to spend some time with the beautiful and talented @carson.pickett who plays professional soccer for @orlpride in the @nwsl. Carson is part of our @lucky_fin_project family as she is missing her left hand. We have been following Carson since she was playing for @reignfc same city who also drafted our buddy @shaquem_griffin. She was traded to Orlando in Dec, we have been dying to meet her. Thank you to @fox35amy and the Orlando Pride for setting this up. We had the chance to talk with Carson and her parents. Long enough to see the strong spirit she has and the example she portrays on and off the field. What makes Carson different is not her arm but her desire to be the best. Her Dad said to me that one thing that was never allowed in the home were the words "I cant". Carson is an amazingly beautiful woman who stands as a shining example for our children. We will be going to many more Pride games and look forward to seeing Carson do a throw-in. I dare someone to give her a penalty for not getting the ball behind her head. The whole stadium and the Tidd family loves this girl and I would not want to be them. We'll share some more videos of the meet up soon, but this video of hide and seek with their arms is too funny. Such a sweet moment between 2 amazing people. #orlandopride #carsonpickett #tenfingersareoverrated #luckyfinfamily #luckyfinproject #limbdifferenceawareness #limbdifferenceawarenessmonth #strongwomen #differentlyabled #againstallodds #rolemodel #inspire #hideandseek #orlandokids #bigsister #imnotcryingyourecrying @lucky_fin_project @barstoolsports @espn @foxsports @nbcsports @cbssports @theellenshow @todayshow @goodmorningamerica

A post shared by Joseph Tidd (@tiddbit_outta_hand) on

The picture and the video are sweeping social media with thousands of likes.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.