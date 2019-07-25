Food delivery driver accused of assaulting woman in Colo. road rage incident

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR/CNN) - Police are investigating after a Colorado woman says she was assaulted by a food delivery driver in front of her 9-year-old son over a “minor fender bender."
The reported victim, identified only as Michelle, was headed home Monday from Walmart in Aurora, Colo., when she says a man cut her off in traffic and clipped her car.
The woman says the followed she other driver into the parking lot of a strip mall in order to exchange information. However, while she was following him, Michelle says the man slammed on his brakes, hoping she would rear-end him.
“I could not believe how upset he got. To me, it was a minor fender bender. It was no big deal,” Michelle said.
The man also allegedly backed into Michelle’s car and tapped her vehicle with his. Michelle told her 9-year-old son to take her cell phone and start recording.
“Thank God, we got video because when we watched the video with the officers, you can see him backing into my car,” Michelle said.
The man then grabbed the phone and threw it across the parking lot, according to the reported victim.
When the delivery driver walked into a restaurant, witnesses sprang into action.
"Another woman who was there boxed him in with her truck while we were calling 911," Michelle said.
However, 911 dispatchers, worried the situation could escalate further, advised the women to let the suspect leave.
"He would have run over me. Even the other witnesses said that he would kill me," Michelle said.
Michelle says what bothers her most about the situation is that the damage to her car from the initial incident is minor and hard to detect.
“I believe if he would have stopped, I would have been like, ‘It’s OK. No damage. Bye. Have a nice day,’” she said. “But he wasn’t even willing to stop.”
Police are investigating the incident but have yet to make an arrest or charge the suspect with a crime. In addition, his name has not been released.
It’s unclear which food delivery company or platform employs the man. However, Lyft says he was an employee on their platform; though he wasn’t working for Lyft at the time of the incident. He has since been suspended from Lyft.
Copyright 2019 KDVR, KWGN via CNN. All rights reserved.