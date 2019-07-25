Inhofe explains change in plans for Fort Sill housing migrant children

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - A spokesperson for Senator Jim Inhofe says migrant children will NOT be housed at Fort Sill after all.
This comes after he said late Tuesday night that the plans had been put on hold.
Initially, Fort Sill was expected to house around 1,600 migrant children.
In a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson for Senator Inhofe said that illegal border crossings have dropped and that as a result, the Department of Health and Human Services has enough space to house all unaccompanied minors and won’t have to use Fort Sill.
