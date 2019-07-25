Law enforcement takes course on how to combat underage drinking

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -One law enforcement officer says underage drinking is a growing concern in Southwest Oklahoma.
Over 40 officers met in Duncan to learn how to keep their communities safe. This two day training called '2 Much 2 Lose’ focuses on how underage drinking affects the community and how to enforce the law around it.
“We want all officers to handle these situations the same way, so if they call from Duncan and say hey we don’t have enough officers to handle these 200 people out here, somebody from the county has been trained the same way, they know how to deal with the same situations, they’re all on the same page, and it just gets us all where we want to be," said Erik Smoot with Oklahoma Able Commission.
Sessions covered alcohol laws, alcohol compliance checks, how to recognize fake or altered IDs, and why teen parties are one of the highest risk settings for alcohol problems for youth.
Chief Rob Stallcup with The Chattanooga Police Department said this is his second time taking the training.
“I think this is the most prevalent issue with most communities is the social acceptance of underage drinking, and believing that it’s okay, it’s a harmless act, when actually it’s not. It has a lot of developmental problems, it has a lot of problems that will rise later on down the line," said Stallcup.
On average, a drunk driver will drive 80 times under the influence before their first arrest. Smoot said a person’s perception that something bad is going to happen becomes very slim.
“Sometimes you do just get a DUI and that’s okay because maybe you learn from it, but what if the first time you get caught is because you kill somebody, and then you have to deal with that, and that’s what we don’t want to deal with. Knocking on someone’s door and telling them that they will never come home again is the worst thing in the world. That’s a scene, when you get to that door, that’s a person, a person who never comes home again ever," said Smoot.
These training’s are held across the state. They are free and open to both law enforcement and the public.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.