Law enforcement takes course on how to combat underage drinking

“Sometimes you do just get a DUI and that’s okay because maybe you learn from it, but what if the first time you get caught is because you kill somebody, and then you have to deal with that, and that’s what we don’t want to deal with. Knocking on someone’s door and telling them that they will never come home again is the worst thing in the world. That’s a scene, when you get to that door, that’s a person, a person who never comes home again ever," said Smoot.