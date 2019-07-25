Lawton city council requests discussion with public safety facility architect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday night, Lawton city council tabled discussion on the 11th change order made to the new public safety facility, until they can hear from the architect.
Since ground was broken back in October of 2017, the Lawton City Council has approved adding 157 days to the project.
If the latest change order is approved, doing that work will add 12 additional days to construction.
Some of the new changes requested include the addition of window lintels, and sewer clean outs, increasing the size of the water line for the fire protection system, and changing the hardware on certain door handles.
Councilman Randy Warren says some of things they ran into should not have been a problem.
“Some of these things that we ran into ‚and are continuing to run into shouldn’t have been a problem, luckily we saved some money in some areas, of course that means some things weren’t done the way we wanted because we had to save money. We want to try to make sure the citizens get what they paid for and not have to pay extra," says Warren.
If the 11th change order is approved, it will add an additional $20,000 to the contingency fund. The city expects to have the facility completed in Spring of 2020.
