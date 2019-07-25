LPS students to pay 15 cents more for lunch

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Many cafeterias around Lawton sit empty during the summer months, but when students come back in a few weeks, they will see an increase in their lunch prices, but according to LPS officials it’s not the district that made the decision.
“The State and the USDA ask that we increase our prices approximately 10 cents per year. Last year, we didn’t have an increase, but this year we are going up 15 cents each meal,” said Steve Dyer, the general manager for LPS childhood nutrition.
Elementary students will now pay $2.50, while Middle and High School students will pay $2.75.
One LPS board member said any parents that think they may have financial difficulty paying should consider filling out an application for the free/reduced meal program, which school officials said is already utilized by 67 percent of LPS students.
“Every school has those forms, and the principal or counselor, whoever is helping enroll, when they enroll they can get those forms, and if they qualify, they are in. It’s a given,” said Patty Neuwirth, the School Board Vice President.
“We encourage parents to fill out the applications, so they can qualify for a reduced or free lunch,”said Dyer.
LPS said they understand paying for lunches can be a struggle for some parents, and if a day comes when a student’s lunch card balance hits zero, they will stilll provide a meal for free.
“We allow students to charge up to three meals, and they can have a negative balance. But as we get close to the low balance, we send notes home asking parents to put money on the account,” said Dyer.
The reduced lunch price will remain at 40 cents, and LPS will still be providing a free breakfast for every student.
