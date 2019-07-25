Neighbors of Jonathan Heath react to his presence in the neighborhood

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Jonathan Heath lived in neighborhood near Southwest 26th and 11th, and while many of his neighbors say they saw him get arrested, none of them knew why and seemed surprised when they heard the details on their neighbor’s criminal investigation.
Many people in his cul-de-sac said Heath typically kept to himself, and never made much of a disturbance on their street.
One woman who moved onto his street in December said she doesn’t remember ever seeing Heath at all.
One person living a few houses away said they did notice taxi’s showing up at at all times of the day, but never saw anything else that seemed suspicious.
The one’s that had children said it’s concerning that was happening less than a few hundred feet away from their homes, but they never noticed anything to make them believe he was doing something wrong.
Court records show Heath is being held in the Grady County Jail, but since he's a federal prisoner, his mug shot will not be released.
His next court date is set for July 31st.
