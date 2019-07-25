New Mexico State Police seize more than $63 million in narcotics

GALLUP, New Mexico (KCBD) - Agents with the New Mexico State Police seized more than $63 million in narcotics on July 17 at the Gallup Port of Entry on I-40, which is west of Gallup, NM.
The report says Leo Brown Jr. was driving a Kenworth Commercial Motor Vehicle during an inspection by state police. An agent smelled an odor of raw marijuana within the cabin of the truck.
Officers found a box in the truck with sticker markings saying “Exotic High THC” and seven large duffel bags inside of the truck. The report says four of those duffel bags were tied shut.
Both Brown and a passenger denied ownership of the bags, however, Brown was arrested and is facing federal charges. New Mexico State Police will no identify the passenger in the truck.
Officers found 269 pounds of cocaine, 147 pounds of fentanyl, nearly 21 pounds of heroine, more than 35 pounds of high grade marijuana, 192 packages of THC concentrate and 88 packages of THC candy. The street value in New Mexico is approximately $63 million, however, the THC concentrate and the THC candy does not have a street value because the concentrated amount is not known.
State Police say Fentanyl is considered the deadliest drug and a single 2 milligram dose is considered lethal for most people. Each pound of fentanyl contains 453,592 milligrams.
The drugs were taken into evidence by the New Mexico State Police.
