State of Oklahoma testing digital driver’s licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma driver's licenses could be going digital in the near future.
Right now, the state is testing out a new program that would put your I.D. on your phone.
According to Oklahoma's Secretary of Digital Transformation and Information, the digital license would be more secure and help stop I.D. fraud and scams.
This would also change how we interact with police.
"You'll get a text thought your app that says hey, for your protection and mine I'm officer Smith behind you. They'll have all your information and you'll have their information", said David Ostrowe, Secretary of Digital Transformation and Information.
This will essentially become a digital wallet and eventually you’ll be able to put your hunting and fishing license, SNAP benefits, and whatever else you need from local municipalities.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.