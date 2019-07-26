Coffee With Cameron adds insight into degree programs

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Potential students got the chance to learn more about Cameron University at an event Thursday in Lawton.
“Coffee with Cameron” took place at Viridian Coffee on 2nd Street.
There, potential traditional and non-traditional students got to meet with Cameron officials to learn more about the degree programs they offer, and high school students got to learn about concurrent enrollment.
“Everybody loves coffee or tea or that coffee shop atmosphere, so this is a great place to be to meet prospective students, traditional, non-traditional or current high school students," says Graduate admissions counselor for Cameron University, Kaley Patterson.
Another “Coffee With Cameron” event is set for Thursday, August 1st at the Viridian Coffee on Main Street in Duncan from 7 in the morning to 6 in the evening.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.