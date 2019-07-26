Duncan Kiwanis Club looking for volunteers to run Kiddieland Park

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -A local service club in Duncan is looking for more volunteers to help run Kiddieland Park.
Kiddieland Park has been around since the 1950s and since then has become a popular place for families to come out and have some fun with.
Kiwanis Club is looking for new volunteers to come run the park every weekend, so they can continue to keep the doors open. Since opening, club members have run the park on their own and have become busier over time.
Recently, a program called Friends of Kiddieland was started so that people could volunteer at Kiddieland without becoming a Kiwanis Club member.
“We fortunately have yet to not be open because we didn’t have the volunteers, but a lot of us are putting more and more and more time into it, and that’s getting tough to do, so it’s just something that would be much appreciated by the club and the community to get more volunteers out here to help us," said President of the Kiwanis Club Chris Genn.
Lori Edwards has been volunteering for four years and enjoys the time she has spent at the park.
“I do volunteer a lot of my time because it works out nicely for my husband and I to spend some extra time together, but it’s nice to be able to see my friends and their kids when they bring their kids to the park, and to just be able to help and do something that’s beneficial for the whole community," said Edwards.
Genn said they have big plans for Kiddieland Park in the future. The main one being to keep it going.
“We’ve got some surprises that we’re working on. Some potential new things possibly coming to the park, and we haven’t seen anything new since the 60s. We’ll keep that a secret for now, but we have some things in the works," said Genn.
More information on how you can become a volunteer can be found on The Duncan Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club Facebook page.
