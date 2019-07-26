Duncan teacher named one of 12 Teacher of the Year finalists

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - We are hearing from a Duncan teacher who is one of 12 finalists for the Oklahoma teacher of the year award.
We told you earlier this week about Lesa Hefner.
She's been a teacher for eight years, and is the coordinator of the Pathways to Future Careers internship program at Duncan High School.
She was at the school Thursday getting ready for the upcoming school year.
Hefner told 7News that she is surprised to be where she is now given the competition she had for the title just in the Duncan school district.
“To meet all of them and hear all their stories and learn what they’re doing in their classrooms, I was frankly surprised when I was chosen from them because they’re all qualified people. So much of an honor just to be chosen as Duncan teacher of the year," says Hefner.
Next month, Hefner and the other 11 candidates from across the state will take part in an interview day before the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year is named on September 17th in a ceremony at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.
The winner will then serve as Oklahoma’s teacher ambassador starting in July of next year.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.